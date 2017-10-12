PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
MARTES 17 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2017
Tendencias Entretenimiento
12 de octubre de 2017 12:07

Policía británica investiga denuncia de abuso sexual contra Harvey Weinstein

La policía de Merseyside (noroeste de Inglaterra) informó de que ha trasladado a Scotland Yard, la policía de Londres, un informe sobre un supuestos abusos que se habrían cometido en la capital británica.

La policía de Merseyside (noroeste de Inglaterra) informó de que ha trasladado a Scotland Yard, la policía de Londres, un informe sobre un supuestos abusos que se habrían cometido en la capital británica. Foto: Archivo AFP

Agencia EFE

La policía británica investiga una denuncia por abusos sexuales cometidos en la década de 1980 contra el productor estadounidense Harvey Weinstein, que ha sido acusado de acoso por varias actrices y modelos, desveló este jueves 12 de octubre de 2017 la cadena BBC.

La policía de Merseyside (noroeste de Inglaterra) informó de que ha trasladado a Scotland Yard, la policía de Londres, un informe sobre un supuestos abusos que se habrían cometido en la capital británica.

"Podemos confirmar que hemos recibido una acusación por asalto sexual", se limitó a precisar un portavoz de las fuerzas de seguridad londinenses. La modelo británica Cara Delevingne es una de las víctimas que han admitido que sufrieron acoso por parte de Weinstein.

En un mensaje colgado en su cuenta personal de Instagram, la inglesa, de 25 años, relató cómo Weinstein la citó en una habitación de hotel, donde pretendía realizar un trío sexual junto con otra mujer.

When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.

Una publicación compartida de Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) el

"En cuanto nos quedamos solos, empezó a presumir de todas las actrices con las que se había acostado y de cómo había impulsado sus carreras, y habló de temas de naturaleza sexual inapropiados y entonces me invitó a subir a su habitación", dijo la modelo.

La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión (Bafta) suspendió el pasado miércoles 11 de octubre como miembro al productor estadounidense a raíz del torrente de acusaciones que ha recibido.

