El mensaje de amor de Justin Bieber a su prometida Hailey Baldwin
Aunque mucho se había comentado sobre el compromiso entre el cantante Justin Bieber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin, finalmente el cantante rompió el silencio y decidió a expresar públicamente sus sentimientos hacia su futura esposa.
En lo que pudiera considerarse una carta o una rotunda confesión de amor, el cantante le dedicó a su prometida sentidas palabras.
"¡Estoy tan enamorado de todo lo que hay sobre ti! Tan comprometido a pasar mi vida conociendo cada parte de ti que te amo con paciencia y amabilidad. Prometo liderar a nuestra familia con honor e integridad permitiendo que Jesús a través de su Espíritu Santo nos guíe en todo lo que hacemos y en cada decisión que tomamos. ¡Mi corazón es COMPLETA y TOTALMENTE TUYO y SIEMPRE te pondré primero!", escribió el joven cantante en su cuenta de Instagram.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
En solo una hora el post en el que Bieber le expresa su amor a su prometida alcanzó más de 3 millones de reacciones.
"Eres el amor de mi vida Hailey Baldwin. ¡Me haces mucho mejor … No puedo esperar para la mejor temporada de mi vida!", agrega el sentido mensaje. A solo minutos de esta confesión pública su actual prometida le respondió con otro post desde su cuenta de Twitter.
"No estoy segura de lo que hice en la vida para merecer tanta felicidad, pero estoy completamente agradecida a Dios por haberme dado una persona tan increíble con quien compartir mi vida! Ninguna palabra podría expresar mi gratitud", contestó la modelo.
Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) 9 de julio de 2018
En los últimos tiempos el cantante canadiense se ha acercado a la palabra de Dios. En su última publicación también se expresó en ese sentido: "El que encuentra esposa encuentra algo bueno y obtiene FAVOR del Señor. Este es el año del Favor".