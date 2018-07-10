PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
Tendencias
MARTES 10 DE JULIO DEL 2018
La confesión estética de Kylie Jenner que generó r...
Drake rompe el récord de The Beatles con siete temas...
Los cinco libros que dieron origen a las series más...
Fallece Carlo Benetton, uno de los fundadores del grupo...
John Travolta no teme engordar y aún baila como en...
El Versace de Edgar Ramírez y Penélope Cruz podría...
George Clooney resultó herido en un accidente de t...
El productor ejecutivo de 'Los Simpson" reveló cómo...
Prev
Next
Tendencias Entretenimiento
10 de julio de 2018 10:39

El mensaje de amor de Justin Bieber a su prometida Hailey Baldwin

El cantante canadiense le dedicó sentidas palabras a su futura esposa, luego de anunciar que contraerán matrimonio. Foto: Infobae

El cantante canadiense le dedicó sentidas palabras a su futura esposa, luego de anunciar que contraerán matrimonio. Foto: Infobae

valore
Descrición
Indignado 0
Triste 0
Indiferente 1
Sorprendido 0
Contento 1
Infobae - Red de Noticias Albavisión

LEA TAMBIÉN

LEA TAMBIÉN

Aunque mucho se había comentado sobre el compromiso entre el cantante Justin Bieber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin, finalmente el cantante rompió el silencio y decidió a expresar públicamente sus sentimientos hacia su futura esposa.

En lo que pudiera considerarse una carta o una rotunda confesión de amor, el cantante le dedicó a su prometida sentidas palabras.

"¡Estoy tan enamorado de todo lo que hay sobre ti! Tan comprometido a pasar mi vida conociendo cada parte de ti que te amo con paciencia y amabilidad. Prometo liderar a nuestra familia con honor e integridad permitiendo que Jesús a través de su Espíritu Santo nos guíe en todo lo que hacemos y en cada decisión que tomamos. ¡Mi corazón es COMPLETA y TOTALMENTE TUYO y SIEMPRE te pondré primero!", escribió el joven cantante en su cuenta de Instagram.

En solo una hora el post en el que Bieber le expresa su amor a su prometida alcanzó más de 3 millones de reacciones.

"Eres el amor de mi vida Hailey Baldwin. ¡Me haces mucho mejor … No puedo esperar para la mejor temporada de mi vida!", agrega el sentido mensaje. A solo minutos de esta confesión pública su actual prometida le respondió con otro post desde su cuenta de Twitter.

"No estoy segura de lo que hice en la vida para merecer tanta felicidad, pero estoy completamente agradecida a Dios por haberme dado una persona tan increíble con quien compartir mi vida! Ninguna palabra podría expresar mi gratitud", contestó la modelo.

En los últimos tiempos el cantante canadiense se ha acercado a la palabra de Dios. En su última publicación también se expresó en ese sentido: "El que encuentra esposa encuentra algo bueno y obtiene FAVOR del Señor. Este es el año del Favor".

Tags
Descrición
¿Te sirvió esta noticia?:
Si (0)
No (0)
12:15
Tras ocho años de cacería, capturaron a un cocodrilo de 600 kilos en Australia
12:13
Defensa de niños pide 40 años de cárcel para maestros acusados de tortura
12:02
Cristiano Ronaldo, el fichaje más caro de la historia del fútbol italiano
11:52
China liberó a la viuda del disidente y Nobel de la Paz Liu Xiaobo
1
Estudiantes evacuaron escuelas durante el sismo de 5.2 grados en Naranjal
En la Plaza Grande se realizó un plantón por María José Ponce y Lirio Sofía Escobar
WPA3, un nuevo estándar de seguridad WiFi
Dos hombres que forzaron la puerta de un auto en Tulcán fueron detenidos
Las artesanías de La Pila toman un nuevo vuelo
Chibuleo tiene su competencia atlética 5K
Secretos de la enredadera de Ayahuasca
Una oferta que une lo étnico con lo ambiental en Cayambe
BLOGS 
  • Recientes
  • + Leidos
El guapo de la barra
Mundial, día 23, tras dos de pausa: ¿Sudamérica ya no está para la grandeza?
Alejandro Ribadeneira
El guapo de la barra
Mundial, día 20: Suecia venció a Zlatan y Pekerman falla ante el Huracán Kane
Alejandro Ribadeneira
El guapo de la barra
Mundial, día 19: Neymar finge menos en una jornada para La Rosa de Guadalupe y Supercampeones
Alejandro Ribadeneira
El guapo de la barra
Mundial, días 17 y 18: solo Modric sobrevive a la extinción de las estrellas
Alejandro Ribadeneira
El guapo de la barra
Mundial, día 16, sin fútbol: ¿por qué se derrumbó Alemania?
Alejandro Ribadeneira
El guapo de la barra
Mundial, día 23, tras dos de pausa: ¿Sudamérica ya no está para la grandeza?
Alejandro Ribadeneira
1
¿Por qué los 12 niños y su entrenador ingresaron a la cueva de Tailandia?
2
Exmiliciano dice que ‘Guacho’ se escondía en una finca en Mataje
1
Las mentiras de Correa
2
Exmiliciano dice que ‘Guacho’ se escondía en una finca en Mataje

© Derechos reservados 2018 Grupo EL COMERCIO Queda prohibida la reproducción total o parcial, por cualquier medio, de todos los contenidos sin autorización expresa de Grupo EL COMERCIO Términos y Condiciones.