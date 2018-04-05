Influencer que conquistó las redes sobre una motocicleta murió en accidente
Annette Carrion, una de las mujeres vinculadas al mundo del motociclismo más conocidas de los Estados Unidos ha fallecido. A los 33 años, la mujer perdió la vida en un accidente cuando viajaba por la Ortega Highway, en California, a bordo de su Triumph.
En Instagram, la norteamericana tenía más de 145 000 seguidores, y su amor por los vehículos de dos ruedas la había convertido en una influencer.
Happy Hump Day! We’re half-way through the week, and all I can think about is my upcoming track day on Monday, March 19th! I decided to go for it, so I’ll be there with the @doffowinery crew and @jmyjamstyle! But first, I need to stop by @motorhelmets to help get my bike track ready - Who has a track day prep list? I once forgot boots, and another time I forgot gloves, so I had to borrow some men’s gloves that didn’t really fit and were super awkward. I now have a list that I check off to avoid such disasters LOL . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift
"Espero poder andar durante muchos años, pero no sé lo que pasará en un futuro", había declarado en 2015 durante un video en el que respondió a preguntas de sus fans.
Carrion se había convertido en un símbolo para muchas mujeres que no se animaban a andar en motocicleta. A través de imágenes, videos y publicaciones, la modelo siempre incentivaba a todos a perderle el miedo a la velocidad y a disfrutar de la adrenalina.
Things are finally starting to come together for me once again - Life can be a rollercoaster of ups and downs, but the struggles tend to make us stronger. If we were always in our comfort zone, then it would be much more difficult to experience personal growth - Some changes are coming and I’m excited to take on the challenges. Stay tuned! . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift 📷 @jmyjamstyle
"Andar en motocicleta me genera una de las mejores sensaciones en el mundo, me hace sentir libre y viva por lo que esta actividad está al tope de mi lista (de actividades favoritas)", reconocía en aquel momento, aunque también confesaba que pasar una tarde con sus hermanas y sus sobrinos era uno de sus planes predilectos.
Carrion era además la fundadora de las Red Line Ravens, un grupo de mujeres aficionadas al motociclismo, cuyo canal de YouTube tiene más de 7 500 suscriptores. Allí compartía videos para que los fans conocieran un poco más sobre su estilo de vida y su amor por las dos ruedas.
Video: YouTube, cuenta: Redline Ravens
Su pareja, Jimmy, escribió un sentido mensaje en las redes sociales tras la noticia: "Han pasado dos días enteros sin ti, y todavía no puedo creer que te hayas ido. Nuestra casa se siente vacía y fría sin tu rostro sonriente, y espero cada segundo que pases por esa puerta y te lleves este dolor. Te amo mi dulce Annette, eras y sigues siendo una inspiración para tanta gente. Si vieras cuántas personas se esfuerzan por brindar su apoyo y te muestran cuánto te querían y se preocupaban por ti, estarías feliz".
As the memories of our time, flutter my mind, I am remembering to be thankful for all of the time we had together, we were so lucky. You were my inspiration to be better, my motivator to get more out of this life, and without question my better half. Words cannot describe how much I miss you!! I pray your soul is with Jesus, and he is guiding your way through everlasting life. I love you @annettecarrion and I can’t wait to be with you again 🙏🏽