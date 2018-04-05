PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
JUEVES 05 DE ABRIL DEL 2018
Tendencias redes sociales
5 de abril de 2018 16:29

Influencer que conquistó las redes sobre una motocicleta murió en accidente

La estadounidense tenía 33 años y falleció en un accidente de tránsito en California. Su afición por los vehículos de dos ruedas la llevó a la fama. Foto: Instagram/@Anettecarrion

La estadounidense tenía 33 años y falleció en un accidente de tránsito en California. Su afición por los vehículos de dos ruedas la llevó a la fama. Foto: Instagram/@Anettecarrion

Infobae - Red de Noticias Albavisión

Annette Carrion, una de las mujeres vinculadas al mundo del motociclismo más conocidas de los Estados Unidos ha fallecido. A los 33 años, la mujer perdió la vida en un accidente cuando viajaba por la Ortega Highway, en California, a bordo de su Triumph.

En Instagram, la norteamericana tenía más de 145 000 seguidores, y su amor por los vehículos de dos ruedas la había convertido en una influencer.


"Espero poder andar durante muchos años, pero no sé lo que pasará en un futuro", había declarado en 2015 durante un video en el que respondió a preguntas de sus fans.

Carrion se había convertido en un símbolo para muchas mujeres que no se animaban a andar en motocicleta. A través de imágenes, videos y publicaciones, la modelo siempre incentivaba a todos a perderle el miedo a la velocidad y a disfrutar de la adrenalina.


"Andar en motocicleta me genera una de las mejores sensaciones en el mundo, me hace sentir libre y viva por lo que esta actividad está al tope de mi lista (de actividades favoritas)", reconocía en aquel momento, aunque también confesaba que pasar una tarde con sus hermanas y sus sobrinos era uno de sus planes predilectos.

Carrion era además la fundadora de las Red Line Ravens, un grupo de mujeres aficionadas al motociclismo, cuyo canal de YouTube tiene más de 7 500 suscriptores. Allí compartía videos para que los fans conocieran un poco más sobre su estilo de vida y su amor por las dos ruedas.

Video: YouTube, cuenta: Redline Ravens

Su pareja, Jimmy, escribió un sentido mensaje en las redes sociales tras la noticia: "Han pasado dos días enteros sin ti, y todavía no puedo creer que te hayas ido. Nuestra casa se siente vacía y fría sin tu rostro sonriente, y espero cada segundo que pases por esa puerta y te lleves este dolor. Te amo mi dulce Annette, eras y sigues siendo una inspiración para tanta gente. Si vieras cuántas personas se esfuerzan por brindar su apoyo y te muestran cuánto te querían y se preocupaban por ti, estarías feliz".

