¿A qué se dedica ahora el exvocalista de My Chemical Romance?

BUG! BUG! BUG! In Stores Now: At your local comic shop or digitally through Comixology. It is finally here— the first issue to the first #DCYoungAnimal 6-issue mini-series— Bug! The Adventures of Forager. I can’t even begin to describe the amount of love, care, and enthusiasm that goes into this book. The Allred family (and Nate!) are killing it on all levels. And I can feel great excitement and buzz out there on this title. And we are blessed with some killer variant covers by none other than the brilliant James Harvey (@harveyjamz) and the legendary Paul Pope (@comicsdestroyer) and incredible Paul Maybury (@playbury) We’ve got a couple releases today (one of which I will be posting about soon) so please go and check these books out. We are trying things and experimenting and just overall trying to tell great stories in a pretty unique way. The support from the Young Animal audience keeps us going so we really appreciate that. #BUG #DCYABUG #Forager #DCYoungAnimal #DCComics #Allred #Kirby Credits: BUG! THE ADVENTURES OF FORAGER #1 Written by Lee Allred Drawn by Michael Allred Colors by Laura Allred Letters by Nate Piekos of Blambot Variant covers by James Harvey, Paul Pope and Paul Marbury

