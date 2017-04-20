#justoenlainfancia
¿A qué se dedica ahora el exvocalista de My Chemical Romance?
A inicios de los 2000, era una de las bandas más populares de la escena emo. Gerard Way, su vocalista, destacaba por su cabello teñido y por las letras ‘cortavenas’ de sus canciones. Era un ícono para los adolescentes depresivos. Pero esas épocas han quedado atrás para él. Ahora se dedica a algo totalmente distinto ¿Puedes adivinar qué es?
El cantante se dedica ahora a otro tipo de arte. Y es nada menos que unos de los ilustradores de DC Cómics, la reconocida franquicia que tiene los derechos de icónicos superhéroes como Batman, Superman o la Mujer Maravilla. Específicamente, Way es el autor de la aclamada novela gráfica ‘The Umbrella Academy’, asegura la revista Vice.
Para Way, las historietas han sido una manera de canalizar su vida hacia una faceta más positiva. “Cuando era un adolescente, estaba constantemente deprimido”, aseguró en una entrevista con el diario británico The Guardian. “No sabía ni siquiera que existía algo parecido a las terapias de grupo hasta que leí sobre esto en el cómic ‘Doom Patrol’”.
Su cómic más aclamado ha sido ‘The Umbrella Academy’, que narra la historia de un grupo de superhéroes adoptados por un inventor y los conflictos que surgen entre varios de los protagonistas. Los héroes son preparados desde la infancia para combatir una amenaza que podría acabar con la Tierra.
Universal Cable Productions y Netflix han anunciado que harán una serie basada en el trabajo de Way, informa la radio Bio Bio.
El artista también se ha desempeñado como ilustrador para varias obras de DC. Particularmente, suele realizar trabajos de portadas bajo el sello editorial Young Animal. Algunas de las historietas que ha ilustrado son ‘Doom Patrol’, ‘Cave Carson has a cybernetic eye’, ‘Mother Panic’, ‘Shade’ y ‘The Changing Girl’. En su cuenta de Instagram puedes ver algunos de sus trabajos destacados.
MOTHER PANIC: GOTHAM A.D. Issue 1— out now! Very excited about the start of this new series for Mother Panic. After the event of Milkwars, Violet finds herself in an alternate-future Gotham. You’ll see amazing things in this series, one of which is the inclusion of classic Batman foes turned through this alt-future lens. And the covers showcase some of these re-imagined classic villains along with Mother Panic herself. This is a great jumping on point for readers who have always wanted to check MP out, and a great continuation for those that have been along for the ride. Go check it out and let us know what you think! Written by Jody Houser, Cover by Tommy Lee Edwards, Interiors and variant cover by Ibrahim Moustafa, Interior colors by Jordan Boyd and Marissa Louise, lettered by John Workman #motherpanic #dccomics #dcyounganimal #younganimal #joker #gotham
I didn’t get to post about it last week, but since it’s New Comic Book Day I wanted to let everyone know that the last chapter of Milkwars is out! So proud of this, our first Young Animal crossover event. A lot of amazing people made this happen and everyone was at the top of their game. The Rita Farr, Superstarr sequences are some of the wildest comics I’ve ever been a part of. Check it out! #dcyounganimal #milkwars #dccomics
Hey all, Some comics came out yesterday that I was involved in, so I wanted to share them with you guys in case you’re heading to your favorite local shop. The first one here is The Secret Loves of Geeks, which is edited by the amazing Hope Nicholson and put out by one of my homes, Dark Horse Comics. This is a really cool and gorgeous book that is very varied. Prose and comics by lots of different people. Full disclosure this was the hardest comic I have ever had to write. I think 4 pages took me 2 weeks of solid work once I built up the nerve to start writing. A lot of it was building up nerve. I struggled with the subject of love for a number of reasons, the biggest one being that love is a very personal and private thing for me, and the love I share with Lindsey is just for us, though occasionally you’ll see us post on special occasions. I feel like sometimes you gotta keep some things for yourself, and you can’t give everything personal away. So what you have here in this book is a little story about comics, me avoiding the subject of love, and then finally giving in and talking about it, and some bits about the ways I would escape into my head. I’ll leave it up to you guys to decide what to make of it, but I definitely put a lot of thought and time into it. And having a great editor is sometimes what gets you through the hard ones, and Hope was there for me every step of the way, so I thank her tremendously. I also want to thank the team I worked with on this one— Robert Wilson IV handled the art, which I love, Young Animal team member Kelly Fitzpatrick handled the colors in the gorgeous and trippy way she does, and Ryan Ferrier took care of the lettering, did a great job, and was a total trooper with all the changes I constantly made. Hope you enjoy this. Off to write about the next special book that came out yesterday. #secretlovesofgeeks #darkhorsecomics #love
MILK WARS CHAPTER 2: MOTHER PANIC/BATMAN. Out Now at your local comic shop or digitally through comixology! Mother Panic and Batman crossover in the 2nd part in the Milk Wars saga. It’s weird, it has milk in it, and Father Bruce. Also includes one of the most amazing revisions to Batman’s origin, dreamed up by the incredibly talented Jody Houser. Keep an eye on that window in Wayne Manor. If you’re like me, and can’t get enough of sidekicks, this is definitely the comic for you. I’m off to make some music right now but I’m so proud of the team that made this book. I’ll hopefully be adding credits later and more about this comic. Go check it out!! xog
**DOOM PATROL ISSUE 8** AVAILABLE NOW at comic shops and digitally through Comixology. When I first spoke to Grant Morrison about writing Doom Patrol, his first advice to me was “Find the new weird”. I took that to heart, so you’ll be seeing a lot of the new weird coming out of this book. This month, we have a wonderful variant by the legendary J. O’barr, creator of The Crow, with his version of Lotion The Cat. We are lucky to have such an incredible and important creator working with us. I read The Crow when I was about 14 and it was pretty life-changing for me. I’ve always loved how he draws punks and cats, so we put them together. Really enjoyed making this book with the rest of Team Doom. Nick’s art and Tom’s inks are gorgeous, Tamra continues to amaze and dazzle me with the color, and Todd made some super interesting choices with the lettering. I rate the experience 10/10 would do again (I’m not going anywhere). Credits: DOOM PATROL #8 Written by Gerard Way Art and cover by Nick Derington Inks by Tom Fowler Colors by Tamra Bonvillain Letters by Todd Klein Variant cover by James O’Barr #doompatrol #DCcomics #DCYounganimal #Lotionthecat #Jobarr
BUG! BUG! BUG! In Stores Now: At your local comic shop or digitally through Comixology. It is finally here— the first issue to the first #DCYoungAnimal 6-issue mini-series— Bug! The Adventures of Forager. I can’t even begin to describe the amount of love, care, and enthusiasm that goes into this book. The Allred family (and Nate!) are killing it on all levels. And I can feel great excitement and buzz out there on this title. And we are blessed with some killer variant covers by none other than the brilliant James Harvey (@harveyjamz) and the legendary Paul Pope (@comicsdestroyer) and incredible Paul Maybury (@playbury) We’ve got a couple releases today (one of which I will be posting about soon) so please go and check these books out. We are trying things and experimenting and just overall trying to tell great stories in a pretty unique way. The support from the Young Animal audience keeps us going so we really appreciate that. #BUG #DCYABUG #Forager #DCYoungAnimal #DCComics #Allred #Kirby Credits: BUG! THE ADVENTURES OF FORAGER #1 Written by Lee Allred Drawn by Michael Allred Colors by Laura Allred Letters by Nate Piekos of Blambot Variant covers by James Harvey, Paul Pope and Paul Marbury
At your local shop and digitally on Comixology— CAVE CARSON HAS A CYBERNETIC EYE #7 … featuring Superman! (whose 79th birthday just happened!) The new arc begins, and connects to the first arc. Still a good jumping-in point, you can still find the first 6, and the trade is coming soon. I LOVE this issue, and jealous that @jonrivera80 got to write Superman before I did, and he did a brilliant job. @oeming and @nick_filardi continue to raise the levels of strangeness and gorgeousness, and Clem makes it all fun and impactful to read. And we get an awesome variant by Robert Hack, as well as a new Bane’s Coloring Corner by Brandon Bird! AND we are starting a fun new backup feature called “The Wonderful World of Rocks” by Mark Russel, Benjamin Dewey, and Paul Rentler on design. It gives you a little more background about the Geological Counter-Culture movement from Cave’s past. Credits (even though I just basically told you who did everything =)) Written by Jon Rivera Story by Gerard Way and Jon Rivera Cover and Interior Art by Michael Avon Oeming Cover and Interior Colors by Nick Filardi Letters by Clem Robins Variant cover by Robert Hack NEW Back up feature, “Wonderful World of Rocks with Marc Bartow” Written by Mark Russell Illustrations by Benjamin Dewey Design by Paul Rentler @prentler “Bane’s Coloring Corner” By Brandon Bird