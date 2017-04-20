PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
Gerard Way, su vocalista, destacaba por su cabello teñido y por las letras ‘cortavenas’ de sus canciones.

¿A qué se dedica ahora el exvocalista de My Chemical Romance?

A inicios de los 2000, era una de las bandas más populares de la escena emo. Gerard Way, su vocalista, destacaba por su cabello teñido y por las letras ‘cortavenas’ de sus canciones. Era un ícono para los adolescentes depresivos. Pero esas épocas han quedado atrás para él. Ahora se dedica a algo totalmente distinto ¿Puedes adivinar qué es?

El cantante se dedica ahora a otro tipo de arte. Y es nada menos que unos de los ilustradores de DC Cómics, la reconocida franquicia que tiene los derechos de icónicos superhéroes como Batman, Superman o la Mujer Maravilla. Específicamente, Way es el autor de la aclamada novela gráfica ‘The Umbrella Academy’, asegura la revista Vice.

Para Way, las historietas han sido una manera de canalizar su vida hacia una faceta más positiva. “Cuando era un adolescente, estaba constantemente deprimido”, aseguró en una entrevista con el diario británico The Guardian. “No sabía ni siquiera que existía algo parecido a las terapias de grupo hasta que leí sobre esto en el cómic ‘Doom Patrol’”.

Su cómic más aclamado ha sido ‘The Umbrella Academy’, que narra la historia de un grupo de superhéroes adoptados por un inventor y los conflictos que surgen entre varios de los protagonistas. Los héroes son preparados desde la infancia para combatir una amenaza que podría acabar con la Tierra.

Universal Cable Productions y Netflix han anunciado que harán una serie basada en el trabajo de Way, informa la radio Bio Bio.

El artista también se ha desempeñado como ilustrador para varias obras de DC. Particularmente, suele realizar trabajos de portadas bajo el sello editorial Young Animal. Algunas de las historietas que ha ilustrado son ‘Doom Patrol’, ‘Cave Carson has a cybernetic eye’, ‘Mother Panic’, ‘Shade’ y ‘The Changing Girl’. En su cuenta de Instagram puedes ver algunos de sus trabajos destacados.

