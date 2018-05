Una alerta de gas tóxico se emite en Hawái por la erupción del volcán Kilauea

#HVO #Kilauea Update @ 8:00 am HST May 10: Eruption of spatter and lava in the #LeilaniEstates subdivision still paused. Earthquake activity & ground deformation continue, additional outbreaks expected. High levels of sulfur dioxide continue https://t.co/7sDZqcOJ5s #KilaueaErupts pic.twitter.com/ceWuPoOXYu